Nigeria will end if I were President and Northerners stoned me like Jonathan – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has said he is ready to die ensure victory for the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 general elections.

Wike said this in the latest issue of ‘The Interview’, a monthly magazine.

What he said:

The PDP will face APC squarely in 2019, even if the Federal Government will kill everyone.

He described former President Jonathan as a gentleman who condoned many things.

He added that he would have waged war if Northerners stoned him like they did former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

Wike said some northern elements, including the ones in the PDP, sabotaged Jonathan’s campaign.

He added that his party would do anything possible to woo members, including string members of the APC.

He said, “The whole thing boils down to sincerity and commitment and sincerity. We said if things would not happen, all of us would go down with it. That was the driving spirit for us and that is what we are going to repeat in 2019.

“If the Federal Government is going to kill all of us, so be it. Because we know what they have planned and their strategies and so when it is time, we will face the APC squarely in this state. Just watch.”

He added, “God gave every leader his strength and way of doing things. You see, I will not accept that. Let the heavens fall. If Nigeria was going to end on that day, let it end. I will not take what he took. That is why I respect the man a lot. I will not take that.

“If Nigeria will come down that day, let it come down. I mean, what is it? He was President and you were throwing stones at him? No single respect for that office? And you tell me to accept it? No, I will clamp down on you.”

Wike also said, “What is the crime in wooing people? Who told you that we would not woo people like Tinubu and Kwankwaso? You see, whether they will come or not is immaterial. Those that the APC wooed, did they not join the APC?

“Who told you that we would not go and woo prominent APC governors? That does not mean that they will come. All the APC leaders at the National Assembly, were they not PDP people? What is all this trouble about wooing and not wooing?”