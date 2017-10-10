FG, security operatives brought violence into the Biafran agitation – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described those against its fight for the Republic of Biafra as Igbo political contractors.

Background:

The Federal High Court in Abuja had declared IPOB a terrorist organisation after its members clashed with soldiers on Operation Python Dance II.

The South-East Governors Forum had also proscribed the activities of the group.

What IPOB said:

IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, in a statement in Awka listed the contractors as the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the South-East governors and Abuja political contractors.

He said the political contractors were envious of IPOB’s popularity and achievements.

He added that IPOB has never been violent in its fight for Biafra.

The statement stated, “From inception of this noble and globally respected family of IPOB under the command of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, our sole mission has been to restore Biafra. We know that freedom from the concocted contraption called Nigeria is an expensive undertaking, both in terms of human life and resources.

“It was the Nigerian government and her security operatives that brought violence into the Biafran agitation, not IPOB. Should IPOB decide to engage in armed struggle at a future date, the world must hold the government of Buhari, Igbo governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo responsible.

“They brought war and death to us and they will one day, in the not too distant future, reap what they sowed.

He added, “We remain resolute in our quest for independence, no matter the high level of genocide.”