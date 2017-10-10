North should produce next President if Buhari does not contest in 2019 – Kalu

Former governor of Abia State, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu on Monday said if President Muhammadu Buhari will not contest in 2019, the north should produce the next President.

Kalu said this when he visited former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida in Minna.

He however stated that after the north Presidency, the next President in 2023 should come from other parts of the country.

The former governor who spoke to Journalists after meeting IBB behind closed door also defended his earlier position on the disclosure that IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu has gone to London through Malaysia.

When asked if he wants to contest the 2019 Presidency if Buhari did not run, he said, “ I am a Nigerian, I am entitled to it but like I will always say and I maintain my position that northerners should be allowed to complete their second term. If Buhari is not contesting even though he is entitled to second term, the north should still present a candidate. This is the turn of the north”.

“Other zones should be ready for 2023, but for now I still maintain my position and I am not afraid of anybody. This is the turn of the north. Anybody can take me for what I say. Whoever that is castigating me over this my position is wasting his time. I live by the truth and I will be ready to speak the truth always. Opinion is an entitlement, and that is my opinion given to me by God” he added.

On his comment on Nnamdi Kanu , he stated that “I did not say anything bad on IPOB, they have the right to carry their flags around and agitate but they don’t have the right to separate Nigeria”.

“What I said, and it is clear, Nnamdi Kalu’s brother told me that he has left the country and I was not looking for him for any bad intention, I was looking for him to be able to call federal authority that he is with me and no Army or Police can take him away from me. So that we can discuss the way forward” he added.

According to him, “People misunderstood my intention. I was just after peace because burning down our state (Abia State) wouldn’t have been the best. And again the lives of the over 15 million Igbos that are living in the north are more important than one person. That is the issue. So, we need to take control of the situation.”