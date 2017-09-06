Nigerian Army kills two Boko Haram leaders in Borno

The Nigerian Army killed two Boko Haram commanders, who were supposedly deputies to the terrorist group leader Abubakar Shekau, in a successful military operation at Alafa in Borno on Sallah day, September 1.

A statement by the Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen Sani Usman identified the deputies who were killed as Afdu Kawuri and Abubakar Banishek.

He said the deputies are “in addition to Ba’Abba Ibrahim and two other Boko Haram commanders that died after sustaining injuries during their last ambush at Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno.”

According to reports, a total of five key Boko Haram leaders and close associates of Shekau were killed in August.

Commenting on Shekau’s latest video in which he taunted the army, Gen. Usman said it was an act of desperation and lies by remnants of the insurgents to instill unnecessary fear in law abiding citizens.