Nigerian CEOs are the conversation, but what is workplace toxicity?

The conversation today is Nigerian CEOs, but this time, it is mostly negative stories – of toxicity, delayed salaries, dishonesty, excessive micro-managing, and underemployment.

Many times indeed, employees cannot come out to say things about their employers because they may probably not have a job the following hour. Employees have been reported to have been sacked for joining conversations that have nothing to do with the company.

“Why would you be talking about Bitcoin on Twitter when we deal only with Ethereum?” Or even something less trivial.

That is the reality of an average Nigerian. Employers themselves do not follow employment laws – neither do many employees – and maintain a workspace that drives the employees to their mental limits.

It could be overworking the employee, adding tasks without a proportional salary increase. The belief is that there is someone out there who will take the job, so why should I respect this person?

This is a culture, but today, social media is awash with stories of employees who have had to maintain decorum because the economic situation will not them speak up and lose their jobs.

@layo_sobo – Today is for Ebun, someday, it will be PAUL SMITH EIGBEFOH of Smashgroupng. The dude employs people and DOESN’T PAY SALARIES – some 6 months, some 5!!! November 2021, salaries haven’t been paid today, we all left sad! Omoh, a hard pill. It disturbed me mentally for weeks!!!

@Olumuyiwa__ – Ebun’s day of reckoning has long been in the works. Sadly, there are a lot more startups run without structure and with the same attitude as Ebun. I’m certain more of these stories will be told.

@ebelee_ – Employers like Ebun thrive very well in the Nigerian workspace cause of the toxic mindset that employers are doing their staff a favour by employing them despite the value these people are bringing to your company. Entitlement & abuse of various shapes & sizes are their common tools.

@Benking452 – Unemployment and poverty would make 80% of Nigerians tolerate Ebun Okubanjo. Including me. There are tons of employers like that even worse.

@Prisca_TheBrand – This Ebun story reminds me of a job I once had. First week: We worked Monday to Sunday. Second week: She expected us to work Monday to Sunday again. I immediately complained about work-life balance. Next thing she said, “that means you aren’t a good fit for the job”.

@inimfo_n – Ebun is in every corner of this country, everywhere. I worked for one at Eko court, and this woman was the devil, no cap, the woman so mind fucked me, I told myself never to work for anyone else in this country. They’re on this app laughing at Ebun’s story.

What is toxicity?

Apart from its definition that talks about poisonous substances, Merriam Webster says, Toxicity is “an extremely harsh, malicious, or harmful quality.”

WebMD says “a toxic person is anyone whose behaviour adds negativity and upset to your life. Many times, people who are toxic are dealing with their own stresses and traumas. To do this, they act in ways that don’t present them in the best light and usually upset others along the way.

Toxicity in people isn’t considered a mental disorder. But there could be underlying mental problems that cause someone to act in toxic ways, including a personality disorder.

What is workplace toxicity?

In its “10 Signs You’re in a Toxic Work Environment” article, Career Contessa says “toxic work environments breed unrest, competition, low morale, constant stressors, negativity, sickness, high turnover, and even bullying. Even worse? Toxic workplaces rarely stay at work.”

The pandemic changed a lot, including work and life styles, yet so much hasn’t changed.

Many workplaces are still toxic and some became even more toxic post-pandemic.

Many Nigerian employees say there’s a high level of toxicity in their workplace. Though, another group say it’s moderately toxic at their workplace.

HR experts and researchers say the problem with toxic workplaces isn’t only contained inside the company walls these days. Remote and hybrid work arrangements are just as susceptible to toxic dangers.

Toxicity at the workplace also includes bad leadership, poor management skills, a loosened code of conduct, and lack of communication.

In other cases in Nigeria, it’s a company leader who is insecure, or transfers aggression from happenings in Nigeria to company activities, thinking that the two are the same. The Elephants this time are the bad news and the leader who make the employee suffer.

It’s time leadership in its real sense is redefined, and maybe current company leaders should not be in that committee.