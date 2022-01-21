Petrol may sell for ₦403/litre as NLC plans strike next week | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Reps order probe into 178,459 firearms ammunition missing from police armoury

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has mandated its Ad hoc Committee on Arms to investigate alleged 178,459 arms reported to be missing by the Auditor-General of the Federation, Adolphus Aghughu.

According to the 2019 audit report, the arms which include AK-47 rifles and other assorted rifles and pistols from different formations nationwide could not be accounted for by the Nigeria Police.

Petrol may sell for ₦403/litre as NLC plans strike

Nigerian governors have resolved to meet with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) over fuel subsidy, which the federal government is planning to remove.

There are plans by the federal government to fully deregulate fuel price by removing monthly subsidy as from the first quarter of this year.

Part of the recommendation of the National Economic Council (NEC) in November 2021 was for the government to increase the price of petrol to ₦302 per litre in February 2022.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday insisted it will not rescind its decision to call out Nigerian workers on January 27 over the Federal Government’s decision to stop paying fuel subsidy by June.

NLC chief, Ayuba Wabba said the removal of the fuel subsidy would expose Nigerian workers and the citizenry to acute deprivation and worsen the hyper-inflation trend in Nigeria.

As reviewed by Guardian Nigeria, petrol per litre is ₦349 from country of import but freight and landing cost push the figure to ₦384, while distribution margin and bridging fund in transport logistics further push the cost to ₦403.

INEC to activate additional 1,862 voters registration centres

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Thursday, said it would activate additional 1,862 voters registration centres nation to make it easier for Nigerians to exercise their right to register as voters.

Chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu said, “I want to assure Nigerians that we are aware of the constraints experienced by many citizens in reaching the 811 designated centers nationwide to register.“

“We are looking forward to activating the additional 1,862 centres nationwide to make it easier for citizens to exercise their right to register as voters.”

Burna Boy calls for a united Africa

Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy has demanded the unity of African countries.

Burna Boy said he believes that the only way African countries can get the respect they seek is if the countries join together.

Burna Boy adds, “It’s just a wish, maybe a farfetched wish. I wish we had one passport which would make it easier for Africans to travel outside the continent.”

Aare Onakakanfo wants police to accept rescue initiative along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has blamed the police for foiling the proposed partnership that was aimed at securing Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Adams said growing incidents of kidnapping and killings along the Expressway couldn’t have occurred had the police authorities allowed the partnership arrangement with Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG), to sail through.