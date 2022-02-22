‘Abba Kyari sues NDLEA, demands ₦500m in damages’ | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

‘Abba Kyari demands ₦500m in damages against NDLEA’

In an originating motion on notice marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/182/22, filed before Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, has demanded ₦500 million in damages from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over alleged unlawful arrest and detention. He also sought an order directing the NDLEA to tender a written apology to him in two national dailies.

The motion, dated February 16 and filed February 17 by his lawyer, C. O. Ikena, also sought an order “restraining the respondent (NDLEA), its agents, servants, privies, police or anyone acting on their behalf from further harassing, detaining, intimidating, arresting the applicant unlawfully.”

In the motion to enforce his fundamental rights, Kyari also sought a declaration that his arrest and continued detention by the NDLEA “without bringing him before a court of competent jurisdiction from February 12 till date is illegal, unlawful and a gross violation of his fundamental rights.”

#EndSARS: Police officer seeks justice for slain colleagues

A Divisional Police Officer in Abuja, Olabisi Daves, has sought justice for her colleagues killed during the #EndSARS protests in 2020.

“What is your commission doing about police officers who were beheaded and their bodies roasted by criminals during the #EndSARS protests?” Olabisi asked Monday, February 21, during the launching of Police Station Visitor’s Week by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Detained Dowen College students freed before conclusion of Investigation – Police

The police officer, Bamidele Olusegun, who investigated the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr Monday, told a coroner that the investigation of the five senior students of Dowen College were not concluded before they were granted bail.

The students were granted bail before the expiration of a 30-day remand order. A portion of the letter that was read by the witness in the court stated, “It came as a rude shock that the investigation was not allowed to be carried out.”

He also said the suspects were not brought back to the station for the conclusion of the investigation.

‘Perpetrators of cattle market killing won’t go unpunished’

Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has described the recent killing at the newly relocated Omuma-Uzo Cattle Market/ Abattoir in Ukwa West as unfortunate, but vowed that the perpetrators would be punished.

“This administration takes issues of peace and harmony very seriously because there cannot be any form of sustainable development in an insecure environment.

“I want to let you know that I recognise the need for peaceful co-existence between ‘Abians’ and those who have come to transact legitimate business in the state, and I am assuring you that the security chiefs are working to fish out the perpetrators of that ugly incident, who will not go unpunished,” he noted.

Govt losing $8.810bn yearly to e-Customs row

Nigeria is losing $8.810 billion annually to the non-take-off of the $3.1 billion e-Custom modernisation project, it was learnt Monday, February 21.

Finance, Budget and National Planning Minister, Zainab Ahmed, who appeared before the House of Representatives Joint Committees on Customs and Excise, Finance and Banking and Currency, blamed situation on a chain of suits against the government.

The e-Custom modernisation project is expected to fetch the government about $176.2 billion for the over 20 years at an average of $8.810 billion annually.