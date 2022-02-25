60% of Lagos youths are in different cults – Police | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Lawmakers commit to evacuating Nigerians in Ukraine

The House of Representatives has resolved to work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Air Peace to commence the evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine.

The House mandated the leader of the House, Ado Doguwa, to coordinate the interface with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and consider working with Air Peace Chairman, Allen Onyema, to avoid bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Bandits are more daring than Boko Haram – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna says armed bandits are more daring than Boko Haram and their atrocities more devastating than those of the Islamist insurgents.

The bandits operate in the North-west and North-central regions while the activities of Boko Haram insurgents are largely confined to the North-east of Nigeria.

Police claim that insanity is increasing among Lagos youths

The Lagos Police command has warned of an increase in insanity among youths due to the level of uncontrollable indulgence in dangerous drugs.



Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos Command, CSP Adekunle Frederick Ajisebutu, said, “Recent discovery also has it that they now mix this (‘Loud’) with another stronger drug called ‘Colorado’ to make them high. With these two, a lot of youth will become mad.



“Many youths go into rituals to be rich while children at the age of 17 are seen with exotic cars, living in hotels and it is common to see tattoos on their bodies.



“As a privileged Operation Officer for an anti-cultism unit for Lagos Police Command at a time, I discovered that about 60 per cent of youths in Lagos State were in different cults.”

NCC confirms payment of $273.6m each by MTN, Mafab for 5G license

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said provisional winners of the 3.5GHz spectrum license, MTN Communications Nigeria Plc and Mafab Communications Limited, have made full payment of $273.6 million each for the 5G Spectrum license to the commission.

Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, officially confirmed the payment yesterday, February 24, 2022, just as the deadline set for the two winners of the spectrum auction elapsed.

Tinubu says he is fit to lead Nigeria to prosperity

Aso Rock 2023 contender on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said he is capable and fit to pilot the affairs of the country to greatness, if allowed to rule.

Tinubu said during his visit to the palace of the Ooni of Ife and Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, in Osun: “Nigeria has a great resource base, both human and material, but we need to harness it to become valuable and move the country to prosperity. Our nation is endowed and I promise, if you push me forward, I will move it from potential to prosperity.”