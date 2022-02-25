See 7 popular radio stations in Ekiti

At Culture Intelligence, we understand the importance of radio in the lives of people. The connection to the programmes, to the music, the presenters. Radio presents one of the most effective way to reach an audience. This is why we curated these for you.

Radio stations in Ekiti:

Voice FM, Ado-Ekiti Fresh FM, Ado-Ekiti New Cruse 92.7 FM, Ikere-Ekiti Our People’s FM Radio Nigeria Progress 100.5 FM Golden voice of Ekiti Kabiesi radio

Voice FM, Ado-Ekiti

Voice 89.9FM is the first private, digital, youth oriented, urban radio station in Ekiti. Listeners are treated to up-to-date news, entertainment, sports, and much more through carefully designed programmes. The station cut across a large and diverse audience, consisting young upwardly mobile individuals, intellectuals and all those craving to have a most exciting radio experience.

Fresh FM, Ado-Ekiti

Fresh FM 106.9 is a privately-owned radio station located at Falegan area of Ado Ekiti, Ekiti. The station is owned by Olayinka Joel Ayefele. Listeners of Fresh 106.9 FM can look forward to a blend of quality programming, music, news, and sports, with emphasis on lifestyle and entertainment in English and Yoruba.

New Cruse 92.7 FM

New Cruse 92.7 FM is a full fledged commercial radio station situated in Kajola, Ikere in Ekiti. The station, operated by WOLDAB Communications commenced commercial broadcast in March, 2020. The Station offers credible information, strong current affairs analysis, good music, and all round entertainment to satisfy the yearnings of our teeming audience in Ekiti and the rest of the World.

Our People’s FM

Our People’s FM (104.1 MHz) is a lifestyle, news and entertainment dd – Nigerian radio station located in Fajuyi area in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti.

Radio Nigeria Progress 100.5 FM

Radio Nigeria Progress 100.5 FM is located in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti. It is one of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria’s FM. Coverage areas are: Ekiti, Ondo, Kwara, Kogi and Osun States. Progress FM 100.5 is a premier medium through which information, both private and public can be broadcast within Ekiti and its environs. A veritable link between the government and the governed. We amplify the voices at the grassroots in Ekiti.

Golden voice of Ekiti

The broadcasting service of Ekiti (B.S.E.S) is an Agency under the Ekiti state ministry of information, began just like the ‘Biblical mustard seed’ following the creation of Ekiti. Voice of Ekiti (The A.M Radio),took off as an Ondo state Radio corporation inherited booster state at Ifaki-Ekiti.The A.M Station (Voice of Ekiti), first hit the Airwaves on Feb.14,1997.

Kabiesi radio

Broadcasting worldwide from Nigeria, this radio station has 80% interactivity and the programs are educative, informative and entertaining, with relevant debates aiming to benefit the local listeners with a variety of presenters.