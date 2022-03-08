ASUU shuns renegotiation, Nigeria Air may take off next month | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

AUN approaches returnee Nigerian students from Ukraine

The management of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, has congratulated Nigerian students who recently returned from Europe following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

This is as the university has invited them to consider enrolling at the institution, saying rather than flying abroad for university education, AUN would meet their desires.

Part of a statement by AUN’s executive director of communications, Daniel Okereke, reads, according to Premium Times, “If you desire to continue your education and research while you are back home here in Nigeria, you will find that AUN—a safe, diverse, cosmopolitan and well-resourced university, with an excellent digital library, organised on the US model of higher education—may meet your immediate needs.”

ASUU shuns inauguration of panel on 2009 pact renegotiation

The Federal Government Monday, inaugurated a seven-member committee to re-negotiate the 2009 agreement between the government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

But the union did not send a representative to attend the meeting.

ASUU President Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke said the union had no business attending the meeting as it was expected to renegotiate agreements between the government and university-based unions.

Jide Kosoko insists Nollywood cant’ be blamed for sudden rise in money rituals

Nollywood veteran, Jide Kosoko has told off people blaming the movie industry for the sudden rise in vices, especially among youths.

Following the surge of kidnappings and ritual killings across the country, there have been claims that Nollywood movies may have influenced youths to consider monstrous dealings as an alternative way(s) of making money.

Reacting to this, Kosoko said, in an interview with Channels TV, ”It’s a wrong accusation. A very wrong accusation. People should not forget that we have a responsibility to mirror society and this is not just by …we only try to mellow it with the entertainment. It is our duty to let you know what happens at the other end for it to guide you, for you to be informed so that you can be able to know what and what to do.”

DCP Kyari, others, beg court not to transfer them to prison

The suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, who is facing a drug trafficking charge Monday, begged the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja not to remand him in prison custody.

Kyari, through his lawyer, Kanu Agabi, SAN, prayed the court to allow him remain in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, pending the hearing and determination of his fresh application for bail.

He made the request after he pleaded not guilty to an eight-count charge the NDLEA preferred against him and six others.

New national carrier may take off Q2 as bid opens this week

Nigeria Air may become operational in the second quarter of this year, as the request for proposal will go public this week.

According to The Guardian, the further shift in take-off date, earlier proposed for the first quarter, was due to delays in mandatory approvals that have now been granted for the commencement of the bidding phase.

Though the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has hinted at the speedy wrap up ahead of takeoff next month, findings from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) showed that the request for the Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) and Air Transport Licence (ATL) has not been tabled as at weekend.