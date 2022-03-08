7 popular schools in Kano marketers can visit for an activation

If you were used to going to only markets and malls for activations and simple campaigns, you may want to expand your reach to schools. In fact, the population of schools, consisting mostly of teenagers are the audience you may want to target, knowing, apart from themselves, they are known to have the capacity to influence their older ones and parents.

With the right strategy, considering the new normal atmosphere, you will get these teenagers who may eventually become loyal customers. It is for this that we listed these secondary schools in Kano.

See schools in Kano you can use:

The Caliphate Schools Crescent International School (CIS) Premier International School Intercontinental Schools Excel College Bayero University Kano University of Science and Technology (KUST)

The Caliphate Schools

The Caliphate Schools, Kano, is an all-encompassing education group consisting of The Caliphate Nursery and Primary School, The Caliphate Secondary School, The Caliphate College, and The Caliphate Islamiyya for Women and Children. Students are taught both conventional subjects and vocational courses side by side. The long term objective of the management is to inculcate the spirit of creativity and self-reliance.

Location: Plot 1103 Tudun Yola, Off Gwarzo Road, Gwale Local Government Area.

Crescent International School (CIS)

The management of CIS often points to the achievements of the alumni – an extraordinary group of bridge builders, entrepreneurs and public servants. For many, their life’s work can be traced back to strong roots at CIS. Their stories can be linked to teachers who encouraged them, peers who applauded them, failures from which they rebounded and endless opportunities presented to them here at school. The school strives to help young people achieve their potential not only intellectually, but also artistically, athletically, and morally, so that they may lead responsible and fulfilling lives.

Location: Arewa Link, Off Sardauna Ave, Badawa, Kano.

Premier International School

Premier International School has become a national and international centre for transformative, quality education. The graduates who have walked through Premier’s hallowed halls have gone on to achieve tremendous exploits in their respective fields all over the world. Premier International School continues to evolve to meet the needs of today’s learners with the goal of ultimately nurturing individuals that can address contemporary societal challenges.

Location: 62 Odutola road, Sabon Gari, Kano.

Intercontinental Schools

Intercontinental Schools came as an answer to prayers and agitation for a school by parents who wanted a sound educational foundation for their wards. The management of Intercontinental Schools has a tradition of unwavering dedication to a range of priorities and principles which speak volumes of its success in the education sector, briefly of equal priorities to the management, is the provision of basic and modern infrastructures, facilities and modern teaching aids. Today, the new Intercontinental schools is one of the foremost schools in Kano with well-equipped Science Laboratories, Home Economics/Food and Nutrition Lab, Typing Pool, Mathematics Clinic Lab, Language Room, Creative and Cultural Art Studio, Computer Lab and a library.

Location: 1A Intercontinental Street, Farm Center, Tarauni LGA, Kano.

Excel College, Kano

Excel College, Kano, is a co-educational day school and also offers full boarding facilities for girls only. Using a rich blend of modern and Islamic knowledge, the students are equipped with quality education to excel in today’s dynamic world. Excel College Kano conforms with the national curriculum in Nigeria for Junior and Senior Secondary School programmes. Excel College was established as a secondary school to serve as an Islamic model post primary institution. The school is an actualisation of the dream of its founder who had been in the academic circle for about thirty years.

Location: Plot 426A Yautai Link, Off Maiduguri Road, Hotoro GRA, Kano.

Bayero University

Bayero University has evolved from a small college running Advanced Level Training programmes to one of the respected Nigerian Universities, recognised beyond the shores of the country. The seed of Bayero University, Kano, was the Ahmadu Bello College set up in 1960, located within the School for Arabic Studies (SAS), in the old city of Kano. With the establishment of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1962, it was renamed Abdullahi Bayero College. The total current student enrolment is 49,622 (34,895 undergraduates, 9,710 School of Postgraduate Studies, 674 Dangote Business School, and 4,343 School of Continuing Education). The total staff strength is 4,518 (1,575 Academic Staff, 200 Technical Staff, 1,152 Senior Non-Teaching Staff and 1,592 Junior Staff).

Location: PMB 3011, Gwarzo Road, Kano.

Kano University of Science and Technology (KUST)

The guiding philosophy of Kano University of Science and Technology Wudil is the provision of community-based education that facilitates the production of graduates who will fulfill the stipulated requirements in learning and character to graduate in their various fields of specialisation. The graduates are groomed in such a manner that they will be able to effectively function in the Community. KUST has 20,679 students, and over 3,000 academic and non-academic staff.

Location: K u s t, Wudil – Gaya Raod, Wudil.