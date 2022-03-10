‘ASUU’s UTAS failed integrity tests’, India overtakes Nigeria as poverty capital | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

India goes ahead of Nigeria to become world’s poverty capital

İndia has surpassed Nigeria as the nation with the highest number of extremely poor people

The World Poverty Clock (WPC) said this in its recent update, considering the COVID-19 pandemic economic effect.

According to its data, extremely poor people are those living on 800 naira per day (less than $2 per day).

ASUU’s UTAS failed three integrity tests – NITDA DG

Kashifu Inuwa, director-general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), says the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) failed three integrity tests.

Inuwa spoke to journalists Wednesday, after the federal executive council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

According to him, the tests were meant to qualify UTAS — which was brought forward by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) — as an alternative payment platform to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Bamise’s family demand autopsy

The family of Bamise Ayanwola, the 22-year-old whose body was found on Monday after she boarded a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle on February 26, has demanded autopsy on her corpse.

Brother of the deceased, Pelumi Ayanwola, said, according to The Nation Wednesday, that the family would be following legal advice as regards the next line of action.

Pelumi said, “We want to be guided by the lawyer, so we are awaiting the next steps on the autopsy.”

Police arrest 200 suspected bandits in Kaduna

The Police Command in Kaduna says its operatives have arrested 200 suspected bandits and 20 armed robbery suspects between January and March.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, announced this during a news briefing at the Command’s Headquarters on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Jalige also disclosed that the Command recovered 18 AK47 Rifles, 2,000 Live Ammunitions of different Caliber, 11 Pump Action Guns, 10 Locally Fabricated Pistols, 140 Shotguns, 12-Guage Cartridges, seven Motor Vehicles of different brand and nine motorcycles.

Senate rejects Buhari’s request to amend Electoral Act

President Muhammadu Buhari had, in a letter to the National Assembly last week, asked the federal lawmakers to amend the Act, by deleting Section 84 (12), which, according to him, constitutes a “defect” that is in conflict with extant Constitutional provisions.

The proposed law, “A bill for an Act to Amend the Electoral Act 2022” was overwhelmingly rejected.

Before a voice vote on the bill, which nays had it, several lawmakers spoke against the further amendment of the Act and urged the Senate to abide by the court ruling, which stopped the National Assembly from tampering with the electoral law.