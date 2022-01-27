‘NNPC wants ₦3 trillion for fuel subsidy in 2022’ | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

‘NNPC wants ₦3 trillion for fuel subsidy in 2022’

The Minister of Finance and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has requested a total of ₦3 trillion from the federal government to fund fuel subsidy in 2022.

The federal government Monday, suspended its plan to remove fuel subsidy.

Saraki declares intention to run for president in 2023

A former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has declared his intention to run for president in 2023 on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Saraki disclosed on Wednesday, on his social media account.

Thank you for your support! We need to build a better future for ALL Nigerians. Join me to make our communities safer and provide real opportunities. I have a strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions.



Let’s build a new Nigeria that works for EVERYONE! https://t.co/3CnsPEPT7a — Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) January 25, 2022

#BinanceStopScamming: Nigerians accuse, crypto platform, Binance, of scam

Many traders of cryptocurrencies Wednesday, used Twitter to vent their anger and grievances over what they described as the fraudulent activities they noticed on their wallets on the Binance platform.

Nigerians and other Africans, alleged that they have been deprived of access to their wallets (account) without significant reasons. Some said they have experienced notable irregularities on their wallet which has made them lose a huge amount of their investment amidst the existing dip in the prices of cryptocurrencies.

This sounds more like a threatful way to shut one up when you don’t have any real reason why you have blocked his account and painfully, this is @binance language everytime.



You guys can do better! 🤦🏻‍♂️



cc: @cz_binance #Binance #Binancestopscammingnigerians #binancestopscamming pic.twitter.com/yxkAy0FwnC — Kelvin Chidubem 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@Sir_Dubem) January 26, 2022

Female trafficker remanded over sending ladies abroad for prostitution

A 55-year-old human trafficker, Patricia Igbinovia who specialises in trafficking ladies abroad for prostitution was, Tuesday, remanded in prison custody by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, made the remand order after the woman who is also known as Audu Mariam Olayemi and Mama Bobby, was arraigned before the court in a charge marked FHC/L/345c/21.

Igbinovia is facing a six count-charge bordering on human trafficking preferred against her by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person NAPTIP.

We would not fold our arms -NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it would not fold its arms over the suspension of fuel subsidy removal by the Federal government, but will remain vigilant to react to any unexpected development.

During a press conference in Kaduna, the Deputy National Secretary of NLC, Comrade Bello Ismail said, “We will not go to sleep despite the reversal of the subsidy removal by the government. We will continue to be vigilant over the issue.”

“The policy of removal of petrol subsidy, as we all know, has become a euphemism for hike in the pump price of petrol. The attendant effect of the proposed removal of petrol subsidy would push the pump price of fuel to between ₦320 and ₦340 per litre. There is no gainsaying the fact that this would have terribly exacerbated the current scourge of inflation in the country, deepened poverty, heightened social tensions and pushed the country and millions of her poor citizens to the very precipice.”