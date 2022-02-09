FG explains reason for fuel scarcity | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

FG explains reason for scarcity

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority said Tuesday, it has found an unsafe quantity of methanol in petrol imported into the country, saying that is the reason for the latest round of fuel shortage that has led to long queues in Abuja and other major cities.

However, Nigerians may begin to experience some relief by weekend following claims by regulatory authorities that the adulterated petroleum products in circulation have been contained.

‘Pressure on Buhari to reject Electoral Bill’

As reported by The Nation newspaper,

President Muhammadu Buhari is under pressure to reject the reworked Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2022.

The report says thosepushing against presidential assent to the bill anchor their argument on “certain anti-democratic and discriminatory clauses.”

Doctor claims Sylvester Oromoni ‘died of generalised infection’

While being led in evidence by Director of Public Prosecution, Dr Jide Martins, Dr Sunday Soyemi, the pathologist at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), who conducted an autopsy on the body of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, yesterday said the pupil of Dowen College, Lagos died of Septicemia (Sepsis).

“It was infection of the lungs; the deceased also had infection of the liver, the kidneys, infection of right arm, the soft tissue of the muscles covering the bone below the ankle against. The summary of these is that he had generalised infections,” the doctor said.

Dr. Soyemi said a black substance was discovered in the intestine of the deceased during the second autopsy but he added that he did not carry out a test to determine what the black substance was because LASUTH doesn’t have a toxicology laboratory.

Nigerians, telcos, govt agencies stranded as NIMC glitch enters eighth day

The technical glitch suffered by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has entered the eighth day, leaving many Nigerians and organisations stranded regarding verifications of their National Identification Numbers (NIN) and associated issues.

Over 85 North, South groups back Anyim for 2023 presidency

Coordinated by the United for Better Nigeria Initiative (UBNI), about 85 political and socio-cultural groups across the country Tuesday, expressed support for the emergence of an Igbo person as president of Nigeria in 2023, therefore, declaring support for the presidential bid of former President of the Senate and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim.