These are the top 6 radio stations in Kano

Radio has evolved into a more diversified medium. Many campaigns have revealed that radio advertising is 20 per cent more effective at brand building as compared to other platforms. Radio advertising can prove to be one of the most amazing advertising platforms for you.

Studies show that it is not only Gen X that listen to radio stations, the millennial group also consider this platform pretty attractive. There is, in fact, a high degree of market segmentation already built into radio, so your brand awareness radio campaign can target the groups you are most eager to reach.

See radio stations in Kano:

Soundcity Dala FM Wazobia FM Cool FM Arewa Radio Freedom Radio

Soundcity FM

Using the power of music to bring together young influencers and Nigerian youth, transmitting (streaming online) on 91.3 dial, Soundcity 91.3 FM Kano is on the Radio Network and powered by Music. It is the home of hit shows like What’s Up Kano, Africa Rox Mix Show, etc.

Dala FM

Dala FM 88.5 Kano is the radio station that defines entertainment featuring the best music, shows and programmes, anchored by the most entertaining MCs. Dala FM 88.5 is a variety genre based radio station.

Wazobia FM

Wazobia 95.1 FM Kano is a Nigerian Pidgin English radio station in Kano. It was founded in 2007 and belongs to Globe Communications Limited. Wazobia FM, Kano, is known for its humorous approach to broadcasting.

Cool FM

Cool FM, Kano, is your #1 hit music station. A 15 year old radio network with a dynamic and happy approach to broadcasting… The believe here is that “radio should be fun!” Cool FM, Kano features music and entertainment.

Arewa Radio

Arewa Radio 93.1 is a very intuitive radio station with some of the country’s leading radio programs in their day long programs schedules. It is a 100% Hausa talk radio station.

Freedom Radio Nigeria

Freedom Radio Nigeria is a group of radio stations in Northern Nigeria. The station is headquartered in Kano. The group consists of four radio stations including Freedom Radio Kano 99.5 FM, Freedom Radio Dutse 99.5 FM, Freedom Radio Kaduna 92.9 FM and Dala FM Kano 88.5 FM. Freedom Radio Nigeria is owned by The Dalhatu Family.