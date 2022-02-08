Top 7 radio stations in Abuja

Radio has evolved into a more diversified medium. Many campaigns have revealed that radio advertising is 20 per cent more effective at brand building as compared to other platforms. Radio advertising can prove to be one of the most amazing advertising platforms for you.

Studies show that it is not only Gen X that listen to radio stations, the millennial group also consider this platform pretty attractive. There is, in fact, a high degree of market segmentation already built into radio, so your brand awareness radio campaign can target the groups you are most eager to reach.

This is why we listed these radio stations in Abuja:

Brila FM Cool FM Vision FM Wazobia FM Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria Hot FM Kiss FM

Brila FM

Founded by frontline sports entrepreneur, Dr Larry Izamoje, Nigeria’s foremost sports news house, Brila 88.9FM, has grown into a robust establishment with a dynamic online presence through the Brila audio-visual App to reach sports fans anywhere, anytime, every time.

Location: Brila House, Africa International College Road, opposite Sun City estate, Kaura District.

Cool FM

Cool FM Abuja is a Nigerian based music station with a global reach, broadcasting to a format of 70% Urban contemporary (UC) and 30% Adult contemporary (AC) music content. Cool FM Abuja broadcast online 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Location: Plot 592 Independence Avenue, Central Area, Abuja.

Vision FM

Vision FM Abuja covers the whole of the FCT, and parts of neighbouring states of Nasarawa, Kogi, and Niger with an estimated audience of 5.5 million both terrestrial and online listenership. The station broadcasts news, current affairs, entertainment.

Wazobia FM

Wazobia FM 99.5FM is a Nigerian Pidgin English radio station in Abuja. It is owned by Globe Communications Limited. Renowned for its humorous approach to broadcasting, the station airs a mixture of news, features, sport, music, talk shows, topical issues and interviews.

Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria

The Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Africa’s largest radio network with six zonal stations operating on short and medium wave bands and two operations centres, as well as over 32 FM stations across the country, was established by Decree No. 8 of 1978 with sole rights to shortwave or powerful mediumwave broadcasting for effective and simultaneous reception in the country.

Location: FRCN National Headquarters Radio House, Herbert Macaulay Way Area 10, Garki, Abuja.

Hot FM

Hot FM Abuja has been dishing out quality broadcasts since March 2, 2005. The vision is to provide a platform for the best music available and the highest quality of entertainment in the Nigerian market. The primary target audience is cosmopolitan, urbane and upwardly mobile people between the ages of 24 – 35 while the secondary target is people within the ages of 16 -24.

Location: TSM Building, Plot 1419 Behind Legislative Quarters Apo, Gudu District.

Kiss FM

99.9 Kiss FM Abuja is a prestigious radio brand committed to good music and good talk at all times and at all levels. They are a leading radio brand with a select quality team of professionals who are always driven by the need to keep raising the bar higher as far as broadcast and service delivery are concerned.

Location: 17, Karaye Street, off Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, off Amurie Omanze Street, Garki2, Abuja