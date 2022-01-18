Shettima explains why Tinubu deserves APC presidential ticket | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

PDP governors ask National Assembly to override Buhari’s veto

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called on National Assembly members to hasten their decision on the controversial Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021.

The governors, in a communique issued after their meeting in Port-Harcourt, Rivers, on Monday, said the lawmakers are left with the options of “overriding Mr President’s veto or deleting areas of complaints.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had in December, declined assent to the bill, citing the direct primary clause and its cost implications on the country as his reasons for not signing the bill.

Bandits write nine Zamfara communities to pay them or face attacks

Bandits operating in Gando forest in Bukkuyum local government area, Zamfara, have written to nine communities asking them to pay their levies or face deadly attacks – a few weeks after bandits massacred at least 200 people in Bukkuyum and Anka local government areas.

“Yargalma. N5,000,000. From Dogon Sabi na Auwali Wanzam. You people should reach out to us for peace. Come and pay us money or vacate your town. Respect this and live in peace,” one of the letters read.

Shettima, others say Tinubu deserves APC presidential ticket

Prominent chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Monday justified the entry of its national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, into the presidential race.

Speaking at a conference organised by the Support Group Management Council (SGMC) in support of Tinubu’s presidential ambition in Abuja, former Borno Governor Kashim Shettima and former Secretary to Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal maintained that Tinubu deserved the ruling party’s ticket.

Shettima said, “Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu should be given the choice of the first refusal. More than any other person, he has sacrificed more for this democracy and for the APC. Asiwaju’s credentials aren’t only appealing, they are proof of the qualities this country needs to redeem its vast potentials and possibilities.”

Inflation rate rises to 15.63 percent

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Monday, said for the first time in the last eight months, the inflation rate rose to 15.63 percent in December 2021 from 15.40 percent in November.

It increased by 1.82 percent, according to NBS’s “Consumer Price Index December 2021 Report.”

The US, UK decline Kanu’s request as observers at the trial

The United States and the British Government have turned down a request by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to send representatives to observe his trial set to hold at the Federal High Court, Abuja Division on January 18, 19, and 20.

While the US said it was limiting its employees from attending public gatherings, the UK explained that it does not normally attend a court case involving a British national.

Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had last Wednesday, written to the US and UK missions in Nigeria, stating that the presence of their representatives would ensure a fair hearing for his client.