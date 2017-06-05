“Why Nigerian women don’t use contraception” | 5 takeaways from Ola Brown’s article

Why reproductive rights are important, types of contraception and their availability in Nigeria, the way forward

1 Why contraception is important in Nigeria & across Africa

Without contraception consequences of sexual relations between women and men are simply not fair. It is the woman who becomes pregnant, gives birth and in most cases, is responsible for most of the childcare. Many single mothers have to balance physically supervising and catering to their children with providing financially for them.

For decades, pioneers like Margaret Sanger fought for contraceptives that women could control. The introduction of the birth control pill to the market in the 1960’s, meant women could for the first time deter pregnancy by their own choice.

The oral contraceptive pill made it finally possible for women to separate sexuality and childbearing

Access to cost-effective contraception allows women to control the timing and size of their families so they have children when they are financially secure and emotionally ready. It gives women a chance to finish their education and advance in the workplace. Having children in Nigeria and across the rest of Africa is becoming increasingly expensive. Therefore it is imperative that women have the ability to plan if and when they wish to have children. But this shouldn’t mean that they shouldn’t enjoy intercourse.

2. Types of contraception available in Nigeria

The most accessible and popular methods of contraception in Nigeria are: condoms and emergency contraception. However, both of these have their drawbacks.

Condoms are cheap, easy to manufacture, easy to distribute, and available globally, including in resource poor settings, through numerous well developed distribution channels. The current rate of global production is 15 billion units/year with an estimated 750 million users (Gates Foundation). Plus, condoms have almost universal product recognition.

However, in order for condoms to be effective, you have to use a new one correctly every single time you have sex. That means putting on a condom before there’s any skin-to-skin genital contact, and keeping it on until you’re done having sex.

The primary drawback from the male perspective is that condoms decrease pleasure as compared to no condom. This creates a trade-off that many men find unacceptable, particularly given that the decisions about use must be made just prior to intercourse. Many women find it difficult to negotiate condom use at this point.

Emergency contraception is a safe way to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex.

Postinor is the most common brand of contraceptive pill in Nigeria. It is very unlikely that you will have any serious or long term side effects after taking postinor or any other approved brand of emergency contraceptive pill. It’s also safe to take the morning-after pill as many times as you need to — it’s just not the best way to prevent unintended pregnancies long-term; it is less effective and expensive compared to long term contraception.

3. Nigerian women need more choices

However, the following methods of contraception are less readily available in Nigeria and across most of Africa . This needs to change in order to give more choice to women.

IUD: IUD stands for Intrauterine Device (basically: a device inside your uterus). An IUD is a tiny device that’s inserted in your uterus to prevent pregnancy. It’s long-term, reversible, and one of the most effective birth control methods out there.

The implant: The birth control implant is a tiny, thin rod about the size of a matchstick. The implant releases hormones into your body that prevent you from getting pregnant.

Birth Control Patch: The transdermal contraceptive patch is a safe, simple, and affordable birth control method that you wear on the skin of your belly, upper arm, butt, or back. Put a new patch on every week for 3 weeks, and it releases hormones that prevent pregnancy. Then you get a week off before you repeat the cycle.

Birth control pills: are a kind of medicine with hormones that you take every day to prevent pregnancy. There are many different brands of pills. The pill is safe, affordable, and effective if you always take it on time.

The depo injection (Depo-Provera): is an injection you get from a nurse or doctor once every 3 months. It’s a safe, convenient, and private birth control method that works really well if you always get it on time.

4. Barriers to use of contraceptives in Africa

In Africa, 53% of women of reproductive age have an unmet need for modern contraception.

A growing population, limited access to contraception, cultural and religious opposition, poor quality of available services, gender based barriers, and spousal disapproval all contribute to the high “unmet need” for contraception in Africa according to the World Health Organization.

The bodies of African women have become pawns in the struggles among states, religions, male heads of households and private corporations.

With economic growth across Africa slowing and many countries in recession, this is as much an economic issue as it is a political and social one.

The ability of women to participate equally in the economic and social life of the nation has been facilitated by their ability to control their reproductive lives.

5. It’s a win-win solution

The Guttmacher study estimates that for every $1 spent on modern contraception, developing countries would save $1.40 in maternal and newborn health care.

I know some of you Nigerian boys will tell me that I am a bad girl for writing such an article, that I want African women to become wayward & fornicate, that women were only created to cook and give birth, that this article is anti-men or even the famous ‘I am encouraging lesbianism’. It’s okay.

Maybe one day you will understand that:

According to the Lancet, there is an estimated 140%-600% return on investment in family planning methods due to health care savings and economic development.

Children born to mothers with access to family planning benefit from a 20 to 30 percent increase in their own incomes over their lifetimes.

Young women aged 15–24 are eight times more likely to have HIV/AIDS than young men. Attempted abortions and unsafe abortions are a risk for youth in Africa.

On average, there are 2.4 million unsafe abortions in East Africa, 1.8 million in Western Africa, over 900,000 in Middle Africa, and over 100,000 in Southern Africa each year according to Arrows for change.

Economic growth in Africa and women’s reproductive health are inextricably linked. Government policy and healthcare strategy across the continent should begin to place more emphasis on contraception as a lever for economic development.

