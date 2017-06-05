Alakada Reloaded, Slow Country make an entry into our top 10 film countdown

Recently released movie, Alakada Reloaded has found its way to our top ten film countdown. The movie produced by Toyin Abraham which is the third instalment of the Alakada series hit the cinemas on May 26 reportedly grossing a whopping N25m in its first week.

The movie starring Toyin Abraham, Odunlade Adekola, Lala Akindoju, Ali Baba, Helen Paul and others takes the number seven position . Reviews have not been encouraging or brilliant as some reviewers believe it is a messy production released to ‘con’ money from the pockets of Nigerians.

Slow Country also made a debut on our list. The action-drama film, directed and produced by Eric Aghimien sits on the fifth position on our ranking. The film which hit the cinemas on May 19, stars Ivie Okujaye, Sambasa Nzeribe, Tope Tedela, Majid Michel, Richards Brutus, Kolade Shasi and Gina Castel.

Nzeribe received the best actor award at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award 2017 for his role in the movie. Like one review said, Slow Country is a movie with “a good cast and especially incredible character development, it’s evident that the future of Nigerian movies is in great hands”. However, the movie came short in its audio quality and the use of funny accents by some of its cast.

The Wedding Party retained its position as the top film in the country. No current Nigerian movie has achieved the talkabiliy and finances like TWP, which is currently shooting its second instalment.

See our top 10 for the month below:

Movie Date Released Rank This Month Rank Last Month The Wedding Party December 2016 1 1 Something Wicked February 2017 2 2 76 September 2016 3 3 93 Days September 2016 4 4 Slow Country May 2017 5 New Entry Dinner February 2017 6 6 Alakada Reloaded May 2017 7 New Entry Blogger's Wife February 2017 8 8 Light Will Come February 2017 9 9 American Driver February 2017 10 7

Click here to see our top 10 Film chart

*The YNaija Ranking is a perception index determined by a variety of factors including Box Office Returns, Critical Reception, Audience Reception, and Visibility/Influence.