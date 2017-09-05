Nigeria’s exit from recession shows Buhari is working for the people – Presidency

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina had said the country’s exit from recession has shown that President Muhammadu Buhari is working hard.

Adesina said this while addressing a solidarity rally organised by the Centre for Civil Society and Justice, according to a statement by the Deputy Director of Information at the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

He said Buhari battled to remove Nigeria from the recession the former adminstration dragged the country into.

He said, “You have chosen a very auspicious day for this solidarity rally. Earlier today, we were told that Nigeria had officially exited recession. That shows that we have a government that is working for us. We have a government that is interested in our welfare. We have a government that is interested in our well-being.

“Recession came due to some mistakes of the past and in just about a year, the government battled it and today we are officially out of recession and we give all glory to God.”

He added, “You know the President swore to uphold the constitution and the constitution recognises Nigeria as one indissoluble entity.

“The President has sworn to keep the unity of the country and whatever it takes; he will keep to that pledge.”