[The Injustice Blog] Who is Lagos liveable for?

The Economist Magazine in its annual world liveable cities ranking, ranked Lagos as the second least liveable cities in the world coming behind Damascus and ahead of Tripoli and Dhaka.

Immediately the report was released there were reactions on the report with many condemning the report, while few praised the magazine for exposing the true state of Lagos. We also had something to say about the report.

A perusal of the report and the reactions shows that Lagos is only liveable for the elites and not the indigent people in the state. The myriad of anti-people policies enacted by successive governments in the state has placed the poor at the receiving end of the development of the state and there’s no sign this will end anytime soon.

The livelihood of many has been erased by the state – under the guise of development, which has further deepened the woes of poor people in Lagos.

Years ago the Tejuosho market in Yaba was a beehive of activities not until it was gutted by Fire in the year 2007 and was rebuilt by the Fashola Administration.

When the reconstruction of the market was completed, the price was increased beyond the reach of the common man and today the market remains a ghost of itself with very few occupants. Rather than make the market available for the poor it was unaffordable for them. The case of Tejuosho is one out of many markets in Lagos that were given out.

On August 2, 2012, the Lagos state government signed into law the Lagos traffic bill banning commercial motorcyclists, popularly called Okada riders, from plying 475 major routes within the state metropolis. The decision was condemned by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other activists in Lagos but, the state had its way and many were rendered jobless.

As if that was not enough, the demolition of waterfront communities in Makoko, Otodo-Gbame and the impending one in Ago-Egun has shown the level of hardship being experienced by the poor in Lagos.

This doesn’t guarantee a quality life for them in the city of aquatic splendour and has disproved its liveability status.