AG Jeff Sessions clarifies Government’s decision to end DACA

Following President Trump’s decision to end the DACA program with a six-month delay for Congress to work on it, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has made a statement clarifying the government’s stance and explaining the rationale behind the decision.

According to the long paged release, the AG highlighted the menace, crime and indulgence constituted by the program and thus confirmed it was expedient of government to put an end to the policy which was instituted by the Obama administration.

The statement was disclosed through a tweet from the official page of the Justice Department. It reads, “Attorney General Sessions Delivers Remarks on DACA”

Sessions through the statement exposed the imbroglios generated by the policy when it was enacted by the previous administration. He said it was neglect of legislative proceedings as lawmakers frowned at the idea of the program.

He stressed, “This policy was implemented unilaterally to great controversy and legal concern after Congress rejected legislative proposals to extend similar benefits on numerous occasions to this same group of illegal aliens. The effect of this unilateral executive amnesty, among other things, contributed to a surge of unaccompanied minors on the southern border that yielded terrible humanitarian consequences. It also denied jobs to hundreds of thousands of Americans by allowing those same jobs to go to illegal aliens”.

Sessions asserted that societies where the rule of law is subject to political whims and personal biases such as the institution of DACA – tend to become societies afflicted by corruption, poverty, and human suffering.

He argued that, in pursuit of a lawful system of immigration that serves the national interest, the US cannot admit everyone who would like to migrate to it. He said the continuation of DACA would degenerate into an open border policy which the American people have rightly rejected and thus hammered that the nation must set and enforce a limit on how many immigrants we admit each year and that means all can not be accepted.

He continued, “This does not mean they are bad people or that our nation disrespects or demeans them in any way. It means we are properly enforcing our laws as Congress has passed them”.

Partly in his submission, he said: “It is with these principles and duties in mind, and in light of imminent litigation, that we reviewed the Obama Administration’s DACA policy”.

“Ending the previous Administration’s disrespect for the legislative process is an important first step. All immigration policies should serve the interests of the people of the United States—lawful immigrant and native born alike,” the AG added.