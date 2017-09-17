Nnamdi Kanu will soon reveal his location – Brother

Younger brother to leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has said the agitator will soon reveal his location.

His brother simply identified as ‘Fine boy’ told Punch that Kanu would also recat to the declaration of IPOB as a terrorist organisation and proscription of the activities of IPOB in the state.

He said, “Only my brother can tell Nigerians where he is, I can’t. I don’t know why the Army should call IPOB a terrorist organisation, it is out of their desperation to arrest Nnamdi and frustrate the Biafran struggle. We have petitioned the United Nations and the European Union.

“The world knows that IPOB is a non-violent organisation, we don’t carry arms, we don’t kill, and we believe violence can never solve any problem.

“Nnamdi will soon disclose his current location and IPOB will also react to the proscription of the group by the South-East governors’ forum.”

Kanu’s whereabouts has been unknown after soldiers allegedly raided his residence four days ago.

The last time Kanu was seen in public was on Monday when he addressed some groups that came to his residence after Sunday clash between soldiers and some IPOB members.