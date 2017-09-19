Nnamdi Kanu’s words, actions constitute terrorism – Sagay

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACAC), Itsa Sagay has said the military’s declaration of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist organisation was the right thing to do.

Sagay, however, said he was not aware of what the law says in such situation.

Background:

The military had declared IPOB a terrorist organisation, after a clash with soldiers in Abia State.

This had led to the disappearance of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who has not been seen since the army allegedly invaded his residence.

The South-East governors forum had also proscribed the activities of the group as illegal.

Sagay’s opinion:

Nigeria is lucky that the recent activities of IPOB did not escalate.

IPOB supporters do not have to call Nigeria a zoo, even if they want Biafra.

Words used by Kanu are abusive, violent and intemperate.

IPOB’s activities constitute in totality acts of terrorism.

The North has shown some level of maturity and have decided to ignore the group.

“Whilst I’m not sure of the legal parameters of that declaration, in practice, I agree. If you look at it, we’re very lucky that this thing did not get out of hand,” he said.

“For Christ’s sake, if you look at the words that Kanu uses on the social media, how he has described our President and the rest of us as living in a zoo – abusive, violent, intemperate words – kill, kill, kill, all those in my view, constitute in totality acts of terrorism in which they can push undiscerning youths into rage and violence, which can be destructive.

“You saw Moslems seeking protection in Port Harcourt. If you start killing northerners and the north reacts, then we’ve had it.

“I just thank God that the north is showing some maturity and some sense of restraint while this is being curbed. But we really need to curb IPOB, otherwise they will turn this country into a tinderbox.”