“No more boyfriends” – Halle Berry pokes fun at her love life

50-year-old Oscar winner wore a ripped t-shirt with the inscription, ‘no more boyfriends’ revealing the bare skin underneath.

She then captioned it, ‘Summer’s coming… let’s shine up our crowns ladies! Let’s do it like @justmike.’

The shirt is inspired by poet, Michael E. Reid’s The Boyfriend Book, which is filled with poems and anecdotes encouraging women empowerment.

Berry married former MLB star, David Justice, from 1992 to 1997 when it ended in a messy divorce.

She then got married to singer Eric Benetbut that too, came to an end after four years.

After giving birth to their daughter Nahla, Halle ended her relationship with model Gabriel Aubry.

Her brief marriage to actor Oliver Martinez produced a son Maceo, but ultimately ended in 2016.

