[The Church Blog] The Children’s Day Service that stunned us all

Sunday, 28th May was set aside in many churches both in and outside the country as the special Children’s Day service and it recorded a whole lot of vibe on the online community as the churches thought it wise to celebrate children in grand style. The spotlight was on Daystar Christian Centre, led by Pastor Sam Adeyemi as they shared beautiful updates of the event online that got everyone dazed at the beauty of the children and the excellence of the presentations.

For the first time in a while, I wished I could be a child all over again. LOL.

Nigeria shall rise again…

Soon, one naira will be equivalent to one dollar…

If you thought the excellence demonstrated in Daystar was exclusive to the adults, trust me you got it all wrong. The presentation from the children exhibited such great level of commitment and excellence that got some people’s ovaries jumping for joy. LOL.

Here are a few thoughts about the Children’s day service which we gathered online

To all the churches who took out time to have a special Children’s Day celebration whether they were featured in this post or not, we are grateful for the love and care you show these children. Celebrating them means you have a special place for them in your hearts.

