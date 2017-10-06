No comment | Kachikwu says after meeting Buhari

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu refused to speak with the media after his interview with President Muhammadu Buhari.

What happened:

Kachikwu had written to President Buhari , claiming that the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was sidelining him.

He also alleged that the NNPC GMD approved a $25 billion contract without following due process.

President had scheduled a meeting with the minister following his letter.

What is happening:

The minister arrived the presidential villa around 11:35am and walked straight into the president’s office.

When asked what the meeting was all about, Kachikwu said, “No comment.”