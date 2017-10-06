No comment | Kachikwu says after meeting Buhari

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu refused to speak with the media after his interview with President Muhammadu Buhari.
What happened:
- Kachikwu had written to President Buhari, claiming that the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was sidelining him.
- He also accused Baru of corrupt practices and insubordination.
- He also alleged that the NNPC GMD approved a $25 billion contract without following due process.
- President had scheduled a meeting with the minister following his letter.
What is happening:
The minister arrived the presidential villa around 11:35am and walked straight into the president’s office.
When asked what the meeting was all about, Kachikwu said, “No comment.”
