No court acquitted Dammy Krane, he is not free – Jet company

Jet company, Tap Jets which was allegedly defrauded by Dammy Krane has said the singer is far from free.

Recall that the singer had announced earlier this week that he is a free man, stating that the forgery case against him has been closed.

But Tap Jets in a statement Head of flight safety and security, Mr Konstantin, said no Court has acquitted the singer.

[Read Also: U.S. court strikes out grand theft case against Dammy Krane]

“There is a 180-day delay in bringing full charges. Information from our attorney indicated that his accomplice, Chukwuebuka Ilochonwu, is giving police full cooperation.

“This was why they asked for 180 days to bring big charges. So he is not free. Court record says “no action” it does not say “not guilty.”

The pop star was arrested alongside one Chukwuebuka Ilochukwu, for credit card fraud and forgery in the US.