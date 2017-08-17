U.S. court strikes out grand theft case against Dammy Krane

A court in Miami-Dade County, Florida, U.S., has “closed” the charges of credit card forgery, armed conspiracy and grand theft filed against Nigerian singer, Oyindamola Emmanuel Johnson-Hunga, known as Dammy Krane.

Dammy Krane was in June 2017, arrested for allegedly booking a private jet service with stolen credit card details.

Krane, was arrested alongside Ilochukwu Gabriel and was detained at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center before making bail.

According to the information available on Miami-Dade County criminal justice online system, the present status of the case is ‘closed’.

Dammy Krane’s reaction:

“Sometimes life puts you through trials and tribulations, not to bring you down but to make you stronger. It will also show you who is truly with you, who really cares.

“Case closed. I’m a free man. Let’s get back to the music. One love. Back in the studio! New music on the way.”

