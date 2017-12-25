No plan to increase fuel pump price – Osinbajo

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday said the Federal Government has no plan to increase pump price of fuel.

Osinbajo said this when he visited fuel depots in Lagos, alongside Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu.

Background:

Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose had alleged that the Federal Government plans to increase fuel price through the fuel scarcity.

What Osinbajo said:

According to the vice president, the fuel scarcity facing the country is as a result of shortage of supply to depots across the country.

“The president is very much concerned about Nigerians and how we can quickly end the fuel scarcity crisis in the country.

“The fuel crisis presently confronting the country is as a result of shortage of supply of fuel to depots across the country.

“We hope that in the next couple of days, we would be able to end the fuel queues,” Osinbajo said.