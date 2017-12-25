The Late 5: Osinbajo’s promise on fuel scarcity, Buhari’s confusion about his age, and other top stories

These are the top five stories that drove conversation today.

The Federal Government has said it is making efforts to maintain retail price of fuel at N145 per litre.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said “fuel queues will be eliminated” in a few days.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said he thought he was 74 but was told he was 75 years old.

The South-West Chairman of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Tayo Aboyeji on Monday confirmed that massive loading of petrol was ongoing at different depots in Lagos.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says it is regrettable that Nigerians have to celebrate Christmas in discomfort.