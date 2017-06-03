No plans by Presidency to reject 2017 budget – Enang

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters, Ita Enang on Saturday said the Presidency does not plan to reject the 2017 Budget.

Enang made this known in a statement he issued on Saturday in Abuja.

“There is no such plan by it to reject the 2017 budget passed by the National Assembly as alleged in some reports.

“The presidency can only assent to the budget or withhold assent as the case maybe.

“However, should there be areas needing input, the presidency would engage the leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives.

“As such, any report suggesting a rejection of the 2017 Budget by the presidency is incorrect,’’ he said.

He was the presidency was thoroughly scrutinising the budget in order to ensure figures tally with current realities.

“When the budget was presented to both chambers of the National Assembly for consideration last year by President Muhammadu Buhari, both chambers subjected the document to legislative processes, using internal systems at their disposal.

“This, exactly, is what the presidency is actually doing at the moment to ensure that the budget, when assented to, sufficiently addresses the nation’s present realities.”