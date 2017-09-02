No post-UTME for candidates with marks below 180 – FUNAAB

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta has said prospective students who scored less than 180 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination are ineligible for its post-UTME test.

This was made known in the recently released cut-off marks for students who made the institution their first choice for the 2017/2018 academic session.

Emi Alawode, who heads FUNAAB’s directorate of public relations, said in a statement that the university operates a dual cut-off point system for its agricultural programmes, which is fixed at 180 marks.

According to Alawode, the cut-off mark for engineering, sciences and veterinary medicine programmes is 200.

“In other words, only candidates, who scored 180 and above for the agricultural programmes, as well as those who made 200 and above in Engineering, Sciences and Veterinary Medicine programmes are eligible to take part in the forthcoming post-UTME screening exercise,” the statement read.

“Consequently, candidates are advised to check for vital information, such as dates and other modalities for the Post-UTME on the University’s website:http://admission.unaab.edu.ng.

“They are also encouraged to visit the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s portal regularly, to track their admission status.”