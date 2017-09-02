Evans collected huge amount of money from victims and gave me peanuts – Informant

Okechukwu Nwachukwu, one of the informants of billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudi Onwuamadike known as Evans, has narrated how he met him.

In an interview with Vanguard, Nwachukwu popularly known as Baba Eko said he provided the information that led to the abduction of Chief Donatus Dunu.

He said, “ I came to Lagos in 1986 and I adopted the name Baba Eko while I was playing football at Coker area of Lagos. This is the first time I have been arrested by the Police. I was arrested because of Somtochukwu who I now know as Evans. I met him first in 2013 when he came to my shop at Trade Fair Complex where I sold recharge cards, phones, and accessories.

“He bought so many phones and Sim cards and introduced himself as Somtochukwu. He asked me where I came from and I told him and he asked me if I knew a man called Raymond Okey, who imported generator set from Alaba. He told me that the man was indebted to him. I heard nothing from Evans again. After three months, I heard that Chief Raymond had been kidnapped. A month later he came to my shop and gave me N1million and told me that the money was for the information I gave him about Chief Raymond.

“In 2014, he came to my shop again and asked me about one Ucheson who had a shop in Trade Fair where clothes are sold. He asked me to take him to the man’s shop which I did and he bought a perfume of N9, 500. A few weeks later he asked me to start monitoring Ucheson and tell him whenever he was leaving the market. I did what he said for one week and I gave him the information he demanded. He kidnapped Ucheson and kept him for months and afterward he gave me N1million but I rejected and he threatened to kill me and my family, leaving me with no choice but to take the money.

‘’Last year, he called me again and asked about Chief Dunu who is from my home town. I told him that I knew him because I was very close to Dunu’s brother, Ansalem, who is a member of Anambra State House of Assembly. I campaigned for him during the elections and he asked me to get him the man’s vehicle registration number. I gave him Chief Dunu’s vehicle registration number which I got during our monthly meeting in Lagos. In 2017 I heard Dunu had been kidnapped and his kidnappers were demanding N500 million as ransom. I didn’t know how the negotiation went because Dunu’s family kept the information to themselves.

“I knew that my life was over. I knew the Police would come after me. I knew that I have messed myself up when Evan’s story was trending. I didn’t know that Evans was collecting a huge amount of money from his victims and he gave me peanuts. I was a living corpse. I have told the Police all I knew about Evans. He was just a wicked person.”