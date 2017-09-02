[The Church Blog] 50 years and counting; The Adeboyes are still standing strong

Can we ever talk about Christianity in Nigeria and not mention Pastor and Pastor Mrs E.A Adeboye, General overseers of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Worldwide. Not only have they grown the RCCG into the admirable level that it is right now, they have also led a life worthy of emulation. Their lives, marriage and ministry have been one that has been free of scandals for as long as we have known them.

Recently, Pastor Mrs. Folu Adeboye, popularly known as Mummy G.O. recently launched a book on his behalf where she kissed him before the eyes of everyone. And that’s just one out of so many.

Whilst Pastor E. A Adeboye manages affairs of the church and the Redeemed Christian Fellowship (RCF) – an interdenominational fellowship in all the campuses in Nigeria, which is under the umbrella of Christ the Redeemer’s Ministry (CRM) where he is a founder and president, Pastor Folu Adeboye is greatly admired for her selfless service to the body of Christ and to society. Her concern for the spiritual and physical welfare of people, particularly the less privileged, is demonstrated in great sacrifices of time, talent and resources aimed at improving the wellbeing of vulnerable women and children across the world.

The couple held their court wedding on September 8, 1967 while the church wedding took place on December 17, 1967 officially making them man and wife.

Their marriage is blessed with 4 children, several grandchildren, foster children and spiritual children all over the world.

Happy Wedding Anniversary Daddy and Mummy G.O. cheers to many more years of a strong-standing marriage.