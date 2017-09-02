N136.5m spent on Hajj; 110,000 displaced in Benue | The 5 numbers that mattered this week

12.1 million – The numbers of viewers who tuned in to watch the final episode of the seventh season of HBO series, Game of Thrones. An additional 4 million caught the episode on streaming channels.

110,000 – According to the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, this number of people were left homeless in 24 communities of the state after heavy flooding. Over 2,769 households were affected.

N136.5 billion – Reports have it that state governments and individuals in the country spent a total of this amount on the Hajj pilgrimage despite the current economic recession.

8,500 – The number of PDP members who defected to the ruling party, APC at a rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers state on Thursday.

16.05% – The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released new data showing that the rate of inflation in the country has dropped from 16.10% in June to 16.05% making it the sixth consecutive decline in 2017.