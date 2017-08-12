The Governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha, has said that there is no vacancy in Aso Rock.

He made this statement during the official opening ceremony of Elfreeda foundation, founded by his daughter, Mrs Uloama Rochas Nwosu.

“When I opened Rochas Foundation I thought that my children will continue from where I stop but little did I know that Uloama my daughter has the vision to open her foundation.

“Let me use this opportunity to say this that the best thing that has happened to the government of Nigeria and APC government is to have Professor Yemi Osinbajo as the Vice President of Nigeria.

“Now that Buhari is on medical vacation, Osinbajo as the Acting Vice President has not allowed any vacancy in the presidency. So there is no vacancy in Aso rock,” Okorocha said.