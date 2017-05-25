‘No woman should go through this much pain’ | Mercy Aigbe visits face surgeon in UK

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has visited a face surgeon over injuries she allegedly suffered from her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry.

Aigbe had alleged that Gentry physically assaulted and abused her throughout their marriage.

The hotelier however denied ever assaulting her, stating that she would have ended the marriage long ago if that was the case.

The actress had also shared results of a brain scan which showed that she suffered multiple fractures on her skull.

She took to Instagram on Thursday to announce her visit to an oral and maxilloficial surgeon in the United Kingdom.

“In the UK 🇬🇧 to see an Oral and Maxilloficial Surgeon…. No woman should go through these much pain, anguish and trauma all in the name of marriage,” she wrote.