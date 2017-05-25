The Thread: Nigerian women and the gold digging syndrome

Besides the hastag ‘Men Are Trash’, another thing that irritates men is women waiting around for men men to be the “providers”
OAP, Osi Suave takes on this rather controversial subject. See below
There are different types of women:
1. The Ada
Ever faithful
Good girl
Values her man and her family’s opinions
— Bhadmus H'akeem (@Bhadoosky) May 25, 2017
2. The Damilola
She’s not interested in ‘growing’ with you – better come correct
Instagram celebrity
She doesn’t care
— Bhadmus H'akeem (@Bhadoosky) May 25, 2017
3. The Amaka
Dating you but definitely marrying another
Expects you to take care of her
Allowances are part of the relationship
— Bhadmus H'akeem (@Bhadoosky) May 25, 2017
4. The Bolu
Very misunderstood
Been heartbroken too many times
Stronger than you know
— Bhadmus H'akeem (@Bhadoosky) May 25, 2017
5. The Tolu
Once was a good girl
Very attracted to Yoruba demons
Complete miss independence
— Bhadmus H'akeem (@Bhadoosky) May 25, 2017
6. The Zainab
She’s coming on a date with 4 other friends
No emotions
Snapchat Queen
— Bhadmus H'akeem (@Bhadoosky) May 25, 2017
Why the double standard, Osi Suave vents:
Beats me how the same people who are vocal when it comes to pushing for equality suddenly become change stands when it comes to finances
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017
As a woman you
Got Educated.
Got a decent job.
But somehow you want to abdicate financial responsibility
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017
In the Nigeria of today do u know how hard it is to stay afloat on a 200k a month salary ? Then you will now add another human being.
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017
So what happens the day your man runs into finance issues?
Do you lose respect for him ?
Stop loving him?
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017
Cos when 2 adults who understand financial responsibility enter a relationship there is no talk of waiting for anyone to pick bills.
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017
Overtime men were taught dt women are meant to be dominated, women re meant to be subservient to massage our egos
But no one is addressing.
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017
When I see tweets like.
You asked me out on a date why won't you pay for my cab.
My head just starts to pain me.
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017
Alot of men are dating women who are financially struggling.
But aren't complaining
Once the table turns it becomes I can't suffer with u
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017
It's funny how some women think men don't like women who have their shit together ?
Sometimes life throws you someone else.
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017
A man is meant to provide
Agreed.
But why is it called a partnership aunty ?
I bring you bring.
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017
You have carried your grandmother and mother's mentality into your adult life.
A woman is supposed to sit and wait for handouts.
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017
I know females that are worse than shylock when it comes to spending their money. But once a guy is involved. You don't turn Mayweather
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017
When you go through life with the mentality of my man is supposed to be my provider
Disrespect go enter Las Las.
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017
The other day I saw a video saying you shouldn't fall for a man's potential and I laughed.
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017
The biggest sports people/Artistes and so on had potential that the people who gave them an opportunity saw and helped them build
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017
So much pressure on the average man today.
And you wonder why they bottle up so much frustration.
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017
Would you go to the club and buy a bottle of Rose on ur 200k salary sis?
Rose is 50k today
So you will blow 25% of ur take home in one night
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017
But you will cross leg and be saying you want a man who will buy u Rose.
Something you won't ordinarily buy o.
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017
Na why una dey fall inside married men and yahoo boys trap.
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017
The one that kills me is "Ask your mum if she is happy in her marriage"
Like stupidly generalizing using the facts of ur parents marriage
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017
If you don't understand the concept of small beginnings
The beauty of tiny steps.
Then u probably will miss out on alot of good things&pple
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017
The other day someone said relationships are expensive.
I said expensive for who exactly??
Aunty blocked me.
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017
Only u today
Make up artist
Tomaw tailor
Next week ure selling hair.
Upper week ure supplying green tea.
Ur BF is there supporting u
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017
Mans is in btwn jobs.
Ur babe starts to reply your messages at 3hr intervals
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017
I am never the guy who will have 600k in his account and use 400k to buy phone.
Never.
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017
At the end do u abeg.
But stop making your life standard something that should hold across board for everyone.
Good evening
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017
