The Thread: Nigerian women and the gold digging syndrome

Besides the hastag ‘Men Are Trash’, another thing that irritates men is women waiting around for men men to be the “providers”

OAP, Osi Suave takes on this rather controversial subject. See below

There are different types of women:

1. The Ada Ever faithful

Good girl

Values her man and her family’s opinions — Bhadmus H'akeem (@Bhadoosky) May 25, 2017

2. The Damilola She’s not interested in ‘growing’ with you – better come correct

Instagram celebrity

She doesn’t care — Bhadmus H'akeem (@Bhadoosky) May 25, 2017

3. The Amaka Dating you but definitely marrying another

Expects you to take care of her

Allowances are part of the relationship — Bhadmus H'akeem (@Bhadoosky) May 25, 2017

4. The Bolu Very misunderstood

Been heartbroken too many times

Stronger than you know — Bhadmus H'akeem (@Bhadoosky) May 25, 2017

5. The Tolu Once was a good girl

Very attracted to Yoruba demons

Complete miss independence — Bhadmus H'akeem (@Bhadoosky) May 25, 2017

6. The Zainab She’s coming on a date with 4 other friends

No emotions

Snapchat Queen — Bhadmus H'akeem (@Bhadoosky) May 25, 2017

Why the double standard, Osi Suave vents:

Beats me how the same people who are vocal when it comes to pushing for equality suddenly become change stands when it comes to finances — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017

As a woman you Got Educated.

Got a decent job. But somehow you want to abdicate financial responsibility — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017

In the Nigeria of today do u know how hard it is to stay afloat on a 200k a month salary ? Then you will now add another human being. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017

So what happens the day your man runs into finance issues? Do you lose respect for him ?

Stop loving him? — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017

Cos when 2 adults who understand financial responsibility enter a relationship there is no talk of waiting for anyone to pick bills. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017

Overtime men were taught dt women are meant to be dominated, women re meant to be subservient to massage our egos

But no one is addressing. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017

When I see tweets like. You asked me out on a date why won't you pay for my cab. My head just starts to pain me. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017

Alot of men are dating women who are financially struggling. But aren't complaining

Once the table turns it becomes I can't suffer with u — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017

It's funny how some women think men don't like women who have their shit together ? Sometimes life throws you someone else. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017

A man is meant to provide Agreed. But why is it called a partnership aunty ? I bring you bring. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017

You have carried your grandmother and mother's mentality into your adult life. A woman is supposed to sit and wait for handouts. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017

I know females that are worse than shylock when it comes to spending their money. But once a guy is involved. You don't turn Mayweather — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017

When you go through life with the mentality of my man is supposed to be my provider Disrespect go enter Las Las. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017

The other day I saw a video saying you shouldn't fall for a man's potential and I laughed. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017

The biggest sports people/Artistes and so on had potential that the people who gave them an opportunity saw and helped them build — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017

So much pressure on the average man today. And you wonder why they bottle up so much frustration. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017

Would you go to the club and buy a bottle of Rose on ur 200k salary sis?

Rose is 50k today

So you will blow 25% of ur take home in one night — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017

But you will cross leg and be saying you want a man who will buy u Rose. Something you won't ordinarily buy o. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017

Na why una dey fall inside married men and yahoo boys trap. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017

The one that kills me is "Ask your mum if she is happy in her marriage" Like stupidly generalizing using the facts of ur parents marriage — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017

If you don't understand the concept of small beginnings

The beauty of tiny steps.

Then u probably will miss out on alot of good things&pple — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017

The other day someone said relationships are expensive. I said expensive for who exactly?? Aunty blocked me. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017

Only u today

Make up artist Tomaw tailor Next week ure selling hair. Upper week ure supplying green tea. Ur BF is there supporting u — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017

Mans is in btwn jobs. Ur babe starts to reply your messages at 3hr intervals — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017

I am never the guy who will have 600k in his account and use 400k to buy phone. Never. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017

At the end do u abeg. But stop making your life standard something that should hold across board for everyone. Good evening — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 25, 2017

