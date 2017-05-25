Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, J.K Rowlings, Osinbajo, Issa Rae and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Donald Trump

Donald Trump has been making news today for more wrong reasons than right. First was this hand wrestling match:

President Trump and newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron exchanged a white-knuckled handshake https://t.co/gqppj3UeyA pic.twitter.com/fSZGMJCAX2 — CNN (@CNN) May 25, 2017

Apparently, although Marie Le Pen was his favourite, Trump went ahead to inform Macron this:

Trump denied he supported National Front's Le Pen in France's election. "You were my guy'' he told Macron today, French officials say. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 25, 2017

@JenniferJJacobs Macron knows that Trump is full of Le Bullmerde — USA, not Party 🇺🇸 (@ResistBuckaroo) May 25, 2017

I wonder if there is a certain freedom that comes with not having to worry about anything you previously said … https://t.co/lOVSd1vAfI — tyro (@DoubleEph) May 25, 2017

2. J.K Rowling

Along with half of America, writer of the popular Harry Potter series is exaperated with Trump’s antics.

Donald Trump literally shoved a NATO leader, Montenegro Prime Minister, to take a spot at the front. Who does that?

Watch:

@jk_rowling Francis perfectly demonstrating how a vast majority of the human pop feels about this man. Egotistic narcissist. pic.twitter.com/xPIPjF8EAW — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) May 25, 2017

3. Acting President Osinbajo

Judging by the reactions to this video, we can say Osinbajo has sugar in his mouth. The dude, sorry AG was spitting rhymes and bars in all the right places.

Watch:

This is good. And it has the added benefit of being the right argument pic.twitter.com/cwKlio7C8L — tyro (@DoubleEph) May 25, 2017

4. Feyi Fawehinmi

Economist and writer, Feyi Fawehinmi, muses on the changes he’ll effect when he gets into power.

See below:

I get those emails from the VP's office everyday and what it's made me realise is how boring the job of Nigerian president can be — tyro (@DoubleEph) May 25, 2017

@DoubleEph Since Obasanjo days, some pay people who pay someone just to have an audience with Mr President… — Baba Omoade (@babaomoade) May 25, 2017

I'll make it official and publish the fees online. https://t.co/m5k976p8sU — tyro (@DoubleEph) May 25, 2017

************Commercial Break*********

Ben Carson said poverty is a state of mind. Next month, I'm going to tell my landlord that I paid my rent with positive thinking! — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) May 24, 2017

*********

5. Courtroom troubles

Like every other proffession, dealing with clients can be tough, especially in instances like this:

I remember handling a criminal case at the magistrate court and my client was asked guilty or not guilty. Baba said guilty with explanation — Legal Olusho (@Newton_Samson) May 25, 2017

I wanted to die after taking pains to explain to this man. because he watches movies "Olùwà mi mo jebi pelu àlàyé" luckily court didn't hear — Legal Olusho (@Newton_Samson) May 25, 2017

@slysage Luckily the magistrate did not hear him clearly. I turned and shouted at him to say Not guilty — Legal Olusho (@Newton_Samson) May 25, 2017

6. Issa Rae

Speaking of troubles, Issa Rae has one:

Sometimes I have to "Aww baby, what is you doin" myself. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) May 25, 2017

Awww, child.

7. FFK

Femi Fani-Kayode, the former Special Assistant under Obasanjo, is celebrating his wife’s birthday.

Happy birthday to my beautiful wife Precious. U are my world: I love u dearly. God bless u and be with u forever. Many more years to come.💋❤ pic.twitter.com/kNpdgAUdoP — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 25, 2017

Congrats.