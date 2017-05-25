Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, J.K Rowlings, Osinbajo, Issa Rae and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Donald Trump

Donald Trump has been making news today for more wrong reasons than right. First was this hand wrestling match:

Apparently, although Marie Le Pen was his favourite, Trump went ahead to inform Macron this:

[Read also] “The Thread: 3 violent things Trump did in Brussels that shocked the world”

2. J.K Rowling

Along with half of America, writer of the popular Harry Potter series is exaperated with Trump’s antics.

Donald Trump literally shoved a NATO leader, Montenegro Prime Minister, to take a spot at the front. Who does that?

Watch:

3. Acting President Osinbajo

Judging by the reactions to this video, we can say Osinbajo has sugar in his mouth. The dude, sorry AG was spitting rhymes and bars in all the right places.

Watch:

4. Feyi Fawehinmi

Economist and writer, Feyi Fawehinmi, muses on the changes he’ll effect when he gets into power.

See below:

************Commercial Break*********

*********

5. Courtroom troubles

Like every other proffession, dealing with clients can be tough, especially in instances like this:

6. Issa Rae

Speaking of troubles, Issa Rae has one:

Awww, child.

7. FFK

Femi Fani-Kayode, the former Special Assistant under Obasanjo, is celebrating his wife’s birthday.

Congrats.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Thread: Nigerian women and the gold digging syndrome

Move b__ch! Watch Donald Trump shove Montenegro Prime Minister out of his way

#Biafra50: This is the Osinbajo speech that everyone is talking about