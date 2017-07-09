Obasanjo is the best president Nigeria ever had – Afe Babalola

Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the best President Nigeria ever had.
The Founder and President of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, made the remarks while receiving members of the Yoruba Patriots Group, who nominated him to be their patron, Punch reports.
“He is difficult to persuade but he is a progressive man. He never became a professor but he knows better than most professors. He is a highly talented man and he is the best president Nigeria ever had,” he said.
8 Comments
The goodness of Obasanjo is not suppose to be told by any Yoruba man. That’s the work of outsiders to sing his praises only if he was good beyond himself.
Take it or leave it, by my assessment, Obasanjo will remain the best President Nigeria has ever had compared to African leadership standard. He has his shortcomings like everyone. Just be unbiased and assess the performances of the present and past Presidents, you will score him highest. Most of the others are looters and selfish. He’s a true Nigerian but he should be careful with his views on Biafra agitation. He should ask why the agitation and not condemnation. The South East people have suffered so much negligence in Nigeria since 1970 to date. There’s no smoke without fire.
Charles Jaja: Which of our presidents performed better than OBJ? all things considered. We have had 2 time presidents, Buhari & OBJ and OBJ will dust him on both.
Oh yea, with a university courtesy of OBJ what else do we expect from you.
Sunday morning Hallucination.
U ‘re right!