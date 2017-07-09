Obasanjo is the best president Nigeria ever had – Afe Babalola

Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the best President Nigeria ever had.

The Founder and President of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, made the remarks while receiving members of the Yoruba Patriots Group, who nominated him to be their patron, Punch reports.

“He is difficult to persuade but he is a progressive man. He never became a professor but he knows better than most professors. He is a highly talented man and he is the best president Nigeria ever had,” he said.

