Oby Ezekwesili makes pledge to publish full report of her campaign

“Nigeria and Nigerians deserve a New Order of ethical, competent and capable leadership which I had mistakenly assumed the ACPN was aligned with me to offer, until it proved otherwise.”

Hours after she withdrew from the 2019 presidential race, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili has promised to convene a World Press Conference to publish a full report of the campaign in prosecution of her erstwhile candidacy for the country’s top political office.

The former Education Minister who is currently in Mexico for a meeting, disclosed this on Thursday in a series of tweets using her Twitter handle, apparently in response to the allegations by the National Chairman of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Gani Galadima who threatened that the ACPN may take her to court and asked her to return to it all the donations “from all over the world,” as it would have to account to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“As for the defamatory statements made against my person by the ACPN leadership in their malicious statement, I want Nigerians to know that there is NO IOTA of truth in any of them. Everything ACPN wrote or said of the campaign donations is fabrication & outright lies.”

Only those who desperately wish to believe falsehoods would lend any credence to such puerile accusations by the leadership of ACPN.”

“I have declined any interviews until my return to Nigeria upon which I shall hold a World Press Conference to engage Nigerians on the actions I shall take even as we present full report of our 3-month old Campaign for the 2019 presidential election to the public.

I want to again thank all who supported us in the last three months with their talent, time and treasure to run a formidable Campaign. Without your support we would never have attained the height #Hope2019 achieved. You gave our Disruptive Campaign real VALUE,” she said.

Reacting to the decision by the leadership of her former party to endorse the candidacy of President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 presidential contest, the former World Bank Vice President said their action is instructive in displaying for Nigerians to see in full, their classic political entrepreneurship, adding that such transactional approach to politics began to manifest in their attitude following after the Convention where she was adopted as the its Presidential Candidate.

“All who know me can attest that I detest transactional mindset. I would have none of such and therefore extremely delighted to part ways after a tumultuous three months of hoping that the ACPN leadership would elevate to the new values of disruptive politics that one had desired for and preached within the Party.”

On her plans to help in building a coalition of alternative parties to wrestle power from the country’s dominant parties, the 2018 Nobel prize winner noted that she shall on her return to Nigeria, provide insights on the matter.

“We shall at the World Press Conference also provide insights into the citizens movement that we are energized and committed to build. There is no end to our zeal to end the reign of Bad Politics in our country.

Finally, take it from me that WE shall definitely build the Coalition force that will terminate the poverty escalating governance of the two dominant parties in the 2019 election. We are citizens of Nigeria. And we are resolved.”