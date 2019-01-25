Article

I think I wrote JAMB too early

Scrolling through the news on a Monday morning, I saw this headline: “Interswitch powers easy UTME registration.” and it caught my attention. I chuckled and stared hard at the headline with a giddy sense of nostalgia. It’s high time somebody took the torture out of JAMB registration!

Maybe there are people who don’t understand how I felt when I read that Interswitch and JAMB story. Because in my days, registering for JAMB/UTME was as hard as trying to squeeze yourself into a dress five times smaller than your size. Which do I talk about – the long queues I had to join to get the JAMB forms? Or the other long queue to get the JAMB pin? There were days when I would come to the nearest JAMB registration centre (even those farther) and there was just no one willing to help with anything.

The current crop of JAMB candidates are indeed lucky! With the reforms at JAMB and their partnership with Interswitch to ensure stress-free and efficient registration processes, for the second year running, JAMB candidates can easily buy their ePINs and forms via Interswitch enabled channels such as Quickteller Mobile App/Web, Quickteller Paypoint Agent Locations, Pay with Webpay on the JAMB website and bank branches nationwide.

So I say to the 2019 JAMB candidate: ‘welcome to the easy life!’

To take advantage of these seamless Interswitch platforms, follow the simple steps below:

