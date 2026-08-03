Oga9ja Gifts Newlyweds ₦10 Million, Showers Guests With Cash At Peller-Jarvis Wedding

When streamers Peller and Jarvis said “I do” on Saturday, one guest made sure the celebration would be remembered for its generosity as much as its love story. A masked man known as Oga9ja presented the newlyweds with a cash gift of ₦10 million before continuing his generosity across the room.

Guests present at the ceremony described a scene of disbelief as Oga9ja moved through the crowd distributing cash gifts, with individual guests reportedly receiving upward of ₦500,000 each. The gesture, unusual even by the standards of Nigeria’s famously lavish wedding culture, quickly became a major talking point alongside the couple’s own celebration.

The timing added extra weight to the moment. Peller and Jarvis’s relationship has weathered its share of public scrutiny, from a widely discussed breakup and reconciliation to a ₦30 million Maldives trip that drew criticism earlier this year, before Peller’s June billboard proposal set the stage for Saturday’s wedding. Against that backdrop, Oga9ja’s gesture read to many as an emphatic show of goodwill for a couple that has lived much of its relationship in public view.

Social media reaction has been a mix of admiration and debate, with many praising the generosity while others questioned what it signals about the growing scale of spending at Nigerian weddings. Regardless of where the conversation lands, guests and commentators agree on one point: few gestures this year have generated this much buzz for this little explanation.

As speculation about his identity continues to build, one message has emerged clearly from the moment: Oga9ja gives big, and Nigeria is paying attention.