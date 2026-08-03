theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
Oga9ja Gifts Newlyweds ₦10 Million, Showers Guests With Cash At Peller-Jarvis Wedding
August 3, 2026

Oga9ja Gifts Newlyweds ₦10 Million, Showers Guests With Cash At Peller-Jarvis Wedding

by
SssoundGawd Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist
SssoundGawd Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist
Davido’s Album ‘Oriadè, Nigerian Top Food Tourist’s Video, and Others. Here Are the Top Content From Today 

When streamers Peller and Jarvis said “I do” on Saturday, one guest made sure the celebration would be remembered for its generosity as much as its love story. A masked man known as Oga9ja presented the newlyweds with a cash gift of ₦10 million before continuing his generosity across the room.

Guests present at the ceremony described a scene of disbelief as Oga9ja moved through the crowd distributing cash gifts, with individual guests reportedly receiving upward of ₦500,000 each. The gesture, unusual even by the standards of Nigeria’s famously lavish wedding culture, quickly became a major talking point alongside the couple’s own celebration.

The timing added extra weight to the moment. Peller and Jarvis’s relationship has weathered its share of public scrutiny, from a widely discussed breakup and reconciliation to a ₦30 million Maldives trip that drew criticism earlier this year, before Peller’s June billboard proposal set the stage for Saturday’s wedding. Against that backdrop, Oga9ja’s gesture read to many as an emphatic show of goodwill for a couple that has lived much of its relationship in public view.

Social media reaction has been a mix of admiration and debate, with many praising the generosity while others questioned what it signals about the growing scale of spending at Nigerian weddings. Regardless of where the conversation lands, guests and commentators agree on one point: few gestures this year have generated this much buzz for this little explanation.

As speculation about his identity continues to build, one message has emerged clearly from the moment: Oga9ja gives big, and Nigeria is paying attention.

Partners
, , , , ,
YNaija
View All Posts by Author
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | US Introduces Permanent $20,000 Visa Bond for Nigerians and Others
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | US Introduces a Permanent $20,000 Visa Bond for Nigerians and Others
Previous Post
SssoundGawd Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist
SssoundGawd Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist
Next Post
You May Also Like
Africa Prudential Reinforces Growth and Digital Transformation Strategy at H1 2026 Investor Call
Africa Prudential Reinforces Growth and Digital Transformation Strategy at H1 2026 Investor Call
Investors at UBA Business Series Identify Africa’s Next Billion-Dollar Opportunities
Thousands Turn Out as Qing Madi Makes Her Official Infinix Debut at HOT 70 Pro “Be Seen. Be Hot.” Campus Storm
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

So Nigerian Podcast
So Nigerian Podcast’s New Episode On S...
Why Does The “Children of Blood and Bones" Trailer Feel Like Another "Black Panther"?
Why Does The “Children of Blood and Bo...
Oriade Album
What Really Happens When Davido Drops An...
Weekend Recap | Here’s What Happened O...
SssoundGawd Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist
SssoundGawd Has Been Added To The YNaija...
Oga9ja Gifts Newlyweds ₦10 Million, Showers Guests With Cash At Peller-Jarvis Wedding
Oga9ja Gifts Newlyweds ₦10 Million, Sh...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1