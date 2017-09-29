Okorocha caused all the “bad things” during my presidency – Obasanjo

A former president, Olusegun Obasanjo in Owerri, Imo, at the graduation ceremony of students of Rochas Foundation, blamed governor Rochas Okorocha for “all the bad things that happened to this country” during his tenure.

Key excerpts:

As you may all know, Rochas was one of the advisers I had when I was president.

All the bad things that happened to this country under my presidency was advised by Rochas Okorcha.

He (Okorocha) has never stopped to surprise me. He is a man of vision, of ideas. He is a thinking man. And when he explained to me his ideas about education, what he has done, I was marvelled. I doff my hat for you, Okorocha.

Rochas is not just dealing with education; he is dealing with education for the underprivileged in general. Which means that if the poor and the underprivileged will rise above their disadvantaged position, it is only through education.

In his speech, Okorocha said he opened the foundation as a result of the strong passion he has for empowering the less privileged in the society.

He said the major targets of the foundation are orphans and those whose widowed mothers are struggling to cater for.

“There is no local government in Nigeria that don’t have a product of Rochas foundation,” he said.

“Let me use this opportunity to appeal to the personalities here that wherever you see a graduate of this foundation, please help them with their dream jobs as most of them don’t have who to speak for them.”