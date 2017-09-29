Those calling for restructuring have ulterior motives – Balarabe Musa

A former governor of the old Kaduna, Balarabe Musa Friday, in a telephone conversation with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said most of the people calling for restructuring have ulterior motives.
Highlights:
- These people whose voices were loudest were hypocrites – as they advocated the idea for selfish, political, ethnic and even secessionist agenda.
- Musa added that only very few individuals are demanding for the restructuring of the country for genuine reasons.
- “…unfortunately, there is no consensus on the form that restructuring should take,’’ he said.
- The former governor, however, noted that there was need for the country to promote unity and development.
- “To me the best form of restructuring is the one that will achieve three things: one, promote the unity of the country; two, empower the regions via a shift to regional system of government, and three, that would put the economy in the hands of government and not the private sector,’’ he said.
- Musa explained that a shift to the regional system of government would foster healthy competition among the regions, which he said, was good for national development.
- He lamented that the control of the economy by the private sector had created a super rich few and pauperised the masses, saying there was the need for government to be more involved in business, to promote equality.
1 Comment
