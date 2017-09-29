Those calling for restructuring have ulterior motives – Balarabe Musa

A former governor of the old Kaduna, Balarabe Musa Friday, in a telephone conversation with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said most of the people calling for restructuring have ulterior motives.

Highlights:

These people whose voices were loudest were hypocrites – as they advocated the idea for selfish, political, ethnic and even secessionist agenda.

Musa added that only very few individuals are demanding for the restructuring of the country for genuine reasons.

“…unfortunately, there is no consensus on the form that restructuring should take,’’ he said.

The former governor, however, noted that there was need for the country to promote unity and development.

“To me the best form of restructuring is the one that will achieve three things: one, promote the unity of the country; two, empower the regions via a shift to regional system of government, and three, that would put the economy in the hands of government and not the private sector,’’ he said.

Musa explained that a shift to the regional system of government would foster healthy competition among the regions, which he said, was good for national development.

He lamented that the control of the economy by the private sector had created a super rich few and pauperised the masses, saying there was the need for government to be more involved in business, to promote equality.