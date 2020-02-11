Olamide finally drops 10th studio project ‘999’, Buhari says children kidnapped by Boko Haram will be freed – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

YNBL Nation boss has finally dropped his tenth studio project, an EP titled 999 and judging by reactions on Twitter, the EP is pure flames. 999 serves as a follow-up to his previous work, “YBNL Mafia Family, which features nine artistes, some of which includes Phyno, Cheque, Snow, Jayboi, Sosa-E, Milly and Rhatti.

Buhari says all children kidnapped by Boko Haram will be freed

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to secure the freedom of all children and other victims abducted by Boko Haram in the country.

The Nigerian leader who expressed the commitment of his administration to secure the freedom of victims of Boko Haram at a High Level Breakfast Dialogue on ‘‘Stop the War on Children Affected by Armed Conflicts, Dividend of Silencing the Guns’’ (a side event during the 33rd AU Summit), also outlined some concrete measures taken by Nigeria towards tackling the root causes of child soldiers and the misfortune of out-of-school children.

Former AGF Mohammed Adoke freed from EFCC custody

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN) has regained his freedom from EFCC’s custody after being arraigned this morning before a Federal High Court in Abuja on new charges of money laundering.

Adoke who was arrested on December 19, 2019 after returning to Nigeria from a self-imposed exile, was granted bail by Justice Binta Nyako after being arraigned before the court yesterday.

Don’t rely on the govt for jobs, Chris Ngige tells unemployed graduates

Chris Ngige, Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment, has asked Nigerian youths to seek other means of employment as the government cannot provide everyone with jobs.

A statement released by the Deputy Director/Head of Press of the ministry, Charles Akpan, said the minister stated this during a Townhall Meeting on Popularisation of blue collar jobs among graduates of tertiary institutions in Nigeria, which was held in Edo.

Suspected Boko Haram members kills 9 travellers, allegedly abduct many in Borno

Nine persons were killed and several others abducted after suspected Boko Haram members attacked the vehicle they were travelling in along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway in Auno town, Konduga local government area of Borno state, at about 9.50pm on Sunday.

According to reports, the suspected sect members burnt 17 vehicles and goods worth millions of naira after the attack. A resident, Ba’na Auno who escaped the attack, said the victims were passengers who had stopped over in Auno due to closure of entrance into Maiduguri town at 6pm.

