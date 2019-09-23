Omoni Oboli, Ayo Makun, others attend premiere of ”Love Is War”

It was a night of glitz, glamour and drama as celebrities and influencers came in to the premiere of the most anticipated Nollywood movie of the year “Love Is War” which held at Filmhouse Cinemas, Lekki on the 22nd of September 2019. The movie directed by Omoni Oboli was written by Chinaza Onuzo and produced by Inkblot Productions in collaborations with Dioni Visions Entertainment.

The supporters of Mr and Mrs Phillips came all out to support their candidates and did all their best to make their candidates look good for the elections. The political themed event presented a night of power and wealth, as celebrities and other guests showed up to support their candidate.

The gubernatorial candidate Omoni Oboli dressed up in a red dress and ready for the elections while Richard Mofe Damijo in a brown agbada and a navy blue fila and Damilare Kuku looking as beautiful as ever ready to give all her support to her parents. It was a night filled with drama as the supporters of the two candidates rallied for their next governor. The INEC chairman (Ayo Makun) came out to tell everyone the results were inconclusive, as reruns will be held on the 27th of September when the film opens in cinemas.

 

 

Love is War really left everyone with the question: is love really war? Guests at the grand premiere included Ayo Makun, Funke Akindele, Toke Makinwa, Sharon Ooja, Alex Ekubo, Inidima Okojie, Mercy Aigbe, Tope Oshin, Sophie Alakija all came to give their support to the gubernatorial candidates. Love is War is a story about a married couple Mr Phillips (Mofe Damijo) and Mrs Phillips (Omoni Oboli) who go head to head for a governorship position. The movie is set for nationwide release on the 27th of September.

Check out the rest of pictures below:

