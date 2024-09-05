Omoni Oboli’s “Last Year Single” Set For Release on Netflix After Four Years Delay

As the weekend approaches, Nollywood filmmaker Omoni Oboli is set to release a film “Last Year Single” on popular streaming platform, Netflix.

The film “Last Year Single”, written by the award-winning writer Joy Isi-Bewaji, will finally debut on September 6. This is after a four-and-a-half-year wait.

“Last Year Single” will feature several A-list actors like Bimbo Ademoye, Toni Tones, Mawuli Gavor, Omoni Oboli, and more.

The film tells the story of three inseparable friends who, unhappy with their love lives, navigate the ups and downs of romance and finances while supporting each other.

The film is scheduled for release on September 6, exclusively on Netflix.

