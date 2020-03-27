On top COVID-19, the U.S. is ‘threatening’ the Nigerian health sector | The #YNaijaCover

To combat the COVID-19 crisis in the U,S., the American government has advised medical professionals with approved immigration petition to contact its embassies or consulates for possible visa appointments. And this includes Nigerian doctors. Nigerian doctors are perpetually emigrating to the U.S., Canada, the UK etc for greener pastures, and the Corona pandemic situation is presenting an opportunity to work in these climes, never mind the Minister of Labour Chris Ngige once under-valued the importance of doctors and encouraged brain drain.

